Neligh-Oakdale senior Riley Martensen has been selected as a Believer & Achiever through the Nebraska Schools Activities Association. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Staci Martensen.
Believers & Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank® and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders. Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers.
From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 24th , 2022. These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2021-2022 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank® branches throughout the state.