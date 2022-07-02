The Quad County Baseball Tournament for the PeeWee and Pony teams will begin in Neligh on Tuesday.
In the Pony bracket, Summerland earned the #5 seed and Neligh is #6.
Neligh will play its first-round game on Wednesday night at 8 p.m., while Summerland is set to play Wynot on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
For the PeeWees, Neligh 1 earned the top seed, Neligh 2 is #5 and Summerland is #8.
Summerland will swing into action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against O'Neill Green and Neligh 1 will play the winner of that game the following night. Neligh 2 doesn't take the field until Friday when they face Creighton in the 6 p.m. game.
Full brackets are listed below:
Pony Bracket
PeeWee Bracket