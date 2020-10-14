Get to know Falcon junior Zack Hartl in his player profile.
Name: Zack Hartl
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Hank and Jessie Hartl
Position: RB,S
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Zeke Elliot, because he’s fast and my idol
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Braedyn screaming at everybody
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed to run from Braedyn because he’s scary
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team