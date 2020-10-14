Hartl

Get to know Falcon junior Zack Hartl in his player profile.

Name: Zack Hartl

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Hank and Jessie Hartl

Position: RB,S

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Zeke Elliot, because he’s fast and my idol

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Braedyn screaming at everybody

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed to run from Braedyn because he’s scary

What inspires you to play and do your best? My team

 

