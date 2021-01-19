t
Name: Taylynne Charf

 

School: Pope John

 

Grade: Sophomore 

 

Parents: Danelle and Stacy Charf

 

Position: Guard

 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Nicklin Hames. She is a good leader and always has a good attitude

 

What is your favorite memory from your sport? In seventh grade we won the Riverside tournament just so we could know who Ms. Wondercheck’s boyfriend was

 

Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Kaylee Ramold

 

Who inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates

