Name: Taylynne Charf
School: Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Danelle and Stacy Charf
Position: Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Nicklin Hames. She is a good leader and always has a good attitude
What is your favorite memory from your sport? In seventh grade we won the Riverside tournament just so we could know who Ms. Wondercheck’s boyfriend was
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Kaylee Ramold
Who inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates