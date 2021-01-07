Name: Carter Beckman
School: Pope John
Grade: sophomore
Parents: John and Tracy Beckman
Weight: 113
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
Jordan Burroughs because he’s always fun to watch
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning a close match when it counts
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Cale Kinney
Who inspires you to play and do your best? My dad because he has always been my role model and he has taught me to always do my best.