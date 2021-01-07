c
​Name: Carter Beckman

 

School: Pope John

 

Grade: sophomore

 

Parents: John and Tracy Beckman

 

Weight: 113

 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? 

Jordan Burroughs because he’s always fun to watch

 

What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning a close match when it counts

 

Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Cale Kinney

 

Who inspires you to play and do your best? My dad because he has always been my role model and he has taught me to always do my best.

