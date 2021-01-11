k
Buy Now

Name: Kirsten Krebs

 

School: Pope John

 

Grade: Senior

 

Parents: Jeff and Lynette Krebs

 

Position: Guard 

 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Ally Selting because she’s cool

 

What is your favorite memory from your sport? Being able to watch all the underclassmen grow and become great basketball players. Also being able to create memories with my friends.

 

Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Kaylee Ramold

 

Who inspires you to play and do your best? My dad and my coaches because they are always there to push me to be my best

 

0
0
0
0
0