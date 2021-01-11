Name: Kirsten Krebs
School: Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jeff and Lynette Krebs
Position: Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Ally Selting because she’s cool
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Being able to watch all the underclassmen grow and become great basketball players. Also being able to create memories with my friends.
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Kaylee Ramold
Who inspires you to play and do your best? My dad and my coaches because they are always there to push me to be my best