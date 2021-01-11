Name: Keyera Eisenhauer
School: Elgin
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Randy and Krista Eisenhauer
Position: Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Taylor Kissinger because she always works hard and she always has a lot of energy on the court
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When I was a student manager my fifth grade year and we made state
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Kirsten.
Who inspires you to play and do your best? My dad because he always pushes me to be my best and supports me