Name: Keyera Eisenhauer

 

School: Elgin

 

Grade: Freshman

 

Parents: Randy and Krista Eisenhauer

 

Position: Guard

 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Taylor Kissinger because she always works hard and she always has a lot of energy on the court

 

What is your favorite memory from your sport? When I was a student manager my fifth grade year and we made state

 

Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Kirsten. 

 

Who inspires you to play and do your best? My dad because he always pushes me to be my best and supports me

 

