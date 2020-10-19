Get to know Falcon freshman Whitney Wilkins in her player profile.
Name: Whitney Wilkins
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Tonnya and Sid Wilkins
Position: Right Side
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Carney Black, she is super motivational and has great determination.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Talking and joking around with the girls.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super jump to block the spikes in a game.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Friends and teammates on the court.