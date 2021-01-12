Name: Trinity Kurpgeweit
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Cris and Denise Kurpgeweit
Position: Post
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Emma Boggs, because she always makes practice and games so much more fun.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When Tanner told us TD was quitting because we sucked.
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Brooke Frey, she is the only one that plays music
Who inspires you to play and do your best? My grandpa Dean