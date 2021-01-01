Name: Talon Krebs
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jason Krebs and Alissa Krebs
Position: Point Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Derrick Rose, he is humble and true to the game.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Checking raccoon traps in between games and Carson falling through the ice in his jersey. Larsen still doesn’t know.
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Me, of course.
Who inspires you to play and do your best? The fans and my family