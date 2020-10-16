Get to know Warrior freshman Trysten Coover in his player profile.
Name: Trysten Coover
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Cory and Michelle Coover
Position: Running back
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant, because he plays really competitively
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, to run really fast
What inspires you to play and do your best? Winning