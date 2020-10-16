Trysten

Get to know Warrior freshman Trysten Coover in his player profile.

Name: Trysten Coover

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Cory and Michelle Coover 

Position: Running back

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant, because he plays really competitively

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, to run really fast 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Winning

