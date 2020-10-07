Get to know Falcon freshman Tristan Kallhoff in his player profile.
Name: Tristan Kallhoff
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Cassey and Mike Kallhoff
Position: O/D-Line
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Rex Burkhead, he’s a great athlete and does a lot of work for Team Jack
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? I don’t really know, I’m a freshman
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, I don’t know, I just want it because I’m slow
What inspires you to play and do your best? I love the sport