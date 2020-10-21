trinity

Get to know Warrior senior Trinity Kurpgeweit in her player profile.

Name: Trinity Kurpgeweit

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Denise and Cris Kurpgeweit

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Aleesha because she has hops, bro

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? My friends and definitely my mom’s inspirational speeches she sends me before the game 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, if I wanted to go somewhere I could get there fast 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My team

0
0
0
0
0