Get to know Warrior senior Trinity Kurpgeweit in her player profile.
Name: Trinity Kurpgeweit
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Denise and Cris Kurpgeweit
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Aleesha because she has hops, bro
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? My friends and definitely my mom’s inspirational speeches she sends me before the game
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, if I wanted to go somewhere I could get there fast
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team