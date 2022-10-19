School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents: Gina Thomson and the late Keith Thomson
Position (if applicable): RB/LB
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Use football as a valuable lesson for life. Pledge allegiance to the ball.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Scoring my first varsity touchdown.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Move to Canada and buy a big house and save the rest of the money for my family in order for my family to be happy.