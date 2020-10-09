trevor

Get to know Bobcat sophomore Trevor Thomson in his player profile.

Name: Trevor Thomson

School: Summerland

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Gina and Keith Thomson

Position: RB, LB

What athlete has influenced your playing style the most?  Levi Cronk

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Run plays, practice special teams, and do the prayer

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Come Together, because we win or lose as a team. 

What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you?  It’s not how hard you hit, it’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

 

1
0
0
0
0