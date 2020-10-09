Get to know Bobcat sophomore Trevor Thomson in his player profile.
Name: Trevor Thomson
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Gina and Keith Thomson
Position: RB, LB
What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? Levi Cronk
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Run plays, practice special teams, and do the prayer
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Come Together, because we win or lose as a team.
What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? It’s not how hard you hit, it’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.