Get to know Wolfpack Thomas Warnke in his player profile.
Name: Thomas Warnke
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jeremy Warnke and Deborah Schnell
Position: Fullback-- Doesn’t matter what position I just want to play
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Scott Frost
What song do you want to describe your season and why? ACDC
What inspires you to play and do your best? The guy who rests in practice is the guy who will let the team down when the going gets tough.