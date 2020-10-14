thomas

Get to know Wolfpack Thomas Warnke in his player profile.

Name: Thomas Warnke

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Junior

Parents: Jeremy Warnke and Deborah Schnell 

Position: Fullback-- Doesn’t matter what position I just want to play

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Scott Frost

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  ACDC

What inspires you to play and do your best? The guy who rests in practice is the guy who will let the team down when the going gets tough.

0
0
0
0
0