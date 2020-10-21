Get to know Wolfpack senior Theanna Dunn in her player profile.
Name: Theanna Dunn
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Sean and Sarah Dunn
Position: Outside/ Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Everyone I play with
What is your pregame tradition? Listening to music and having fun
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Remember the Name- Fort Minor, for obvious reasons it's a straight banger.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Give it all you got and if you lose shake it off, but learn from it.