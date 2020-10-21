Theanna

Get to know Wolfpack senior Theanna Dunn in her player profile.

Name: Theanna Dunn

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Senior

Parents: Sean and Sarah Dunn

Position: Outside/ Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Everyone I play with 

What is your pregame tradition? Listening to music and having fun

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Remember the Name- Fort Minor, for obvious reasons it's a straight banger. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Give it all you got and if you lose shake it off, but learn from it.

0
0
0
0
0