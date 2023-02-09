Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 11:25 pm
Name: Skyler Tegeler
The family of Mearl DePeel is requesting a card shower in honor of his 95th birthday on February 14.
Name: Teegen Hasebroock
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Alysia Hasebroock, Alan Roemeling
Position (if applicable): Point guard/ Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Bus Rides
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Marissa she's got some good tunes.