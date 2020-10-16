Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Taylynne Charf in her player profile.
Name: Taylynne Charf
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Danelle and Stacy Charf
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames has influenced me a lot. Watching her set makes me want to keep practicing to make myself a better setter.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Ball tag
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Confident by Demi Lovato. Because there’s nothing wrong with being confident in yourself. You have to have confidence in order to be a good player and a good team member.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Always do your best no matter how bad your day is and that everyday is a new day to get better.