Name: Taylynne Charf
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Taylynne Charf
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Stacy and Danelle Charf
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Beating CWC in conference, winning holiday tournament
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Elise Ruterbories because she’s the only one that likes my music and has good taste in music.