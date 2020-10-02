Talon Krebs
Get to know Warrior junior Talon Krebs in his player profile.

​Name: Talon Krebs

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Junior

Parents: Jason Krebs and Alissa Krebs

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Landon Schrader, because of the flow and because he’s “Hoodie Schrade.”

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, so I could go anywhere  

What inspires you to play and do your best? Knowing to give it my all because you won’t be able to play forever

