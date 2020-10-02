Get to know Warrior junior Talon Krebs in his player profile.
Name: Talon Krebs
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jason Krebs and Alissa Krebs
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Landon Schrader, because of the flow and because he’s “Hoodie Schrade.”
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, so I could go anywhere
What inspires you to play and do your best? Knowing to give it my all because you won’t be able to play forever