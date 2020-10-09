Get to know Warrior sophomore Taisha Hurtig in her player profile.
Name: Taisha Hurtig
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Troy and Becky Hurtig
Position: Setter, opposite
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Greichaly Cepero, she is a sophomore and she was named national player of the year. She is a really good setter and it pushes me to do well.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, it would be easy to get to the ball and it would be faster to get to things.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family and I like to play volleyball.