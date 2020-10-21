Get to know Bobcat senior Taelyn Switzer in her player profile.
Name: Taelyn Switzer
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Lindsey Switzer
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Steph Curry, because he’s a good role model for everyone.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Loud music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Time travel, to go back and spend time with those I’ve lost.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Wanting to do my best for my parents and grandparents.