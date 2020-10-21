Get to know Falcon junior Sydnee Schaecher in her player profile.
Name: Sydnee Schaecher
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Stacie and Joe Schaecher
Position: Right side Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kendra Larsen, because she pushes me to play my hardest.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Driving around and listening to music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To fly cause I could go anywhere fast
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates