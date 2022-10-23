Name: Skyler Tegeler
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Skyler Tegeler
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Tyler and Mindy Tegeler
Position (if applicable): outside hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? You have 1 second to think about your mistake, and 1 second to forget about it.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When my shoe fell off in the middle of my first ever junior high volleyball game.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would buy a mansion in the mountains and a private jet because I love skiing in the mountains, and I would love to do it more.