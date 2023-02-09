Name: Skyler Tegeler
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Mindy and Tyler Tegeler
Position (if applicable): Guard/ Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Scoring a game winning shot in 8th grade even though I was not suppose to.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Keelee and Katie because we have the best bus ride jams.