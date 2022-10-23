Name: Skyler Meis
Grade: Senior
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: middle
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? To believe in myself that I am capable of anything and to constantly better those around me
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning and celebrating the NVC volleyball game with my teammates
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would invest and save half so I can be rich forever. I would then use the other half to pay for college and travel the world while I am young.