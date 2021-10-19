Name: Skyler Meis
School: Pope John
Grade: 11
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Middle #10
What are your personal goals for the season? Work on jump serves and becoming a stranger hitter
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Girls getting smoked in the face during drills
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My cousin Paige because she gives the best advice and has a huge passion for the sport of volleyball
What is your favorite song for warmups? Any song by Eminem