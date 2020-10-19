Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Skyler Meis in her player profile.
Name: Skyler Meis
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
My cousin, Paige, is the person who has influenced my playing style the most, because she taught me how to constantly pursue my love for volleyball and gives the best advice for improving my game.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Pregame tradition is jamming out in the locker room and then saying prayer as a team.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? T. N. T. by ACDC, because we want to go out on the court like “dynamite” and work really hard and push through each set to win.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Thiele has taught me to push through even when you are tired and to constantly work on getting better.