Name: Skyler Meis
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Skyler Meis
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Too many to count. Us girls all get along really well and have a good time. I would have to say that pregame locker room jam sessions and rewatching each other’s bloopers on film are at the top of the list.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Ashlynne. She has good taste in music and her crazy energy always manages to get the dance parties started.