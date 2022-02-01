Name: Skyler Meis
School: Pope John
Grade: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Position (if applicable): Guard
Parents: Brenda and Eric Meis
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
Basketball teaches me hard work because it demands time and dedication to be successful. It also teaches me the values of teamwork and leadership.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
Teacher
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
Smack-talk free throws because it is a funny way to see who cracks under pressure and brings a lot of laughs to practice.