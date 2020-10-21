Get to know Wolfpack senior Skylar Reestman in her player profile.
Name: Skylar Reestman
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Ryan and Jessica Reestman
Position: Setter/ Backrow
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, Nebraska Setter
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Jamming out to music in the locker room.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? New Blood by Zayde Wolf because we are always going to be ready to play a new game and fight to win.
What inspires you to play and do your best? To give 110% in everything you do. Leadership and working with others is the only way you will succeed.