Shilo

Get to know Warrior sophomore Shilo Shabram in her player profile.

Name: Shilo Shabram

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Troy and Bobie Shabram

Position: Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrins, good volleyball player, she also has the same position as me, so I look up to her

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super fast reflexes so I can be an amazing volleyball player

What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates

 

