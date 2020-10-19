Get to know Warrior sophomore Shilo Shabram in her player profile.
Name: Shilo Shabram
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Troy and Bobie Shabram
Position: Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrins, good volleyball player, she also has the same position as me, so I look up to her
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super fast reflexes so I can be an amazing volleyball player
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates