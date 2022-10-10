Name: Shaylie Kester
School: Summerland Public Schools
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Dana and Candice Kester
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Being involved in cross country has taught me lessons that are very important, including discipline and responsibility.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Bonding with the team and one particular practice where we ran around Skyview Park and then went to an Italian restaurant after.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would donate most of it for charities and to hospitals. The rest of the money would be used for college. I would also save a certain amount of money to be used later in life for investments and other payments.