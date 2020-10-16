Sharon

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Sharon Bartak in her player profile.

Name: Sharon Bartak

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Paul and Sonja Bartak

Position: Middle back

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Husker prayer

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Keep Up by Raelynn-- Even though we’re girls, we can work harder than the boys :) 

What inspires you to play and do your best? It always starts with a good serve.

