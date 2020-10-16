Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Sharon Bartak in her player profile.
Name: Sharon Bartak
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Paul and Sonja Bartak
Position: Middle back
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Husker prayer
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Keep Up by Raelynn-- Even though we’re girls, we can work harder than the boys :)
What inspires you to play and do your best? It always starts with a good serve.