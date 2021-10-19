Sharon Bartak

Name: Sharon Bartak

School: Pope John

Grade: Junior

Parents: Paul & Sonja Bartak

Position: Defensive specialist #20

What are your personal goals for the season? Get a backrow attack

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Keyera got a concussion

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My mom, she has always pushed me to do my best and she is always willing to go outside and play with me to get extra practice.

What is your favorite song for warmups? High Hopes

