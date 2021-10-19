Name: Sharon Bartak
School: Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Paul & Sonja Bartak
Position: Defensive specialist #20
What are your personal goals for the season? Get a backrow attack
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Keyera got a concussion
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My mom, she has always pushed me to do my best and she is always willing to go outside and play with me to get extra practice.
What is your favorite song for warmups? High Hopes