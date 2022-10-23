Name: Sharon Bartak
School: Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Paul and Sonja Bartak
Position: defensive specialist
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? To always communicate with each other and to push yourself, especially when you’re tired because it is just preparing you for a 5th set with a score of 15-15.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Making Tik Toks with the team after practices
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would first put away some money for college and my future because life gets expensive, then I would go on lots of vacations