Name: Sara Bode
School: EPPJ
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Ron and Liane Bode
Position: Power Forward
What is your favorite memory from your sport? My favorite memories from basketball was the excitement and support from the district final and jamming with the team in the locker room.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Ashlynne because you know it will never be a boring song