Name: Samuel Hemenway
School: EPPJ
Grade: Junior
Parents: Ed and Anne Hemenway
Weight Class: 195
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning my first match at districts last year and enjoying being with my friends
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Adam Veik because he always plays all the music during practice.