Name: Samuel Hemenway
School: Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Ed & Anne Hemenway
Position: Nose Guard
What are your personal goals for the season? Contribute to the team as much as possible and understand all the plays by the end of the season.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? The other day we had a player give another player a concussion in practice on accident.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My coach, Wemhoff, because he has helped me to understand the plays when I’m confused.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Z71 by Sean Stemaly