Get to know Falcon sophomore Sammy Hobbs in her player profile.
Name: Sammy Hobbs
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Kristina Osborne and Nick Hobbs
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney, her positive attitude.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and dancing.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Be invisible to spy on people.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team.