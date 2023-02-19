Name: Sam Cheatum
School: Summerland
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Sam Cheatum
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Dana and Rachael Cheatum
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Kelton throwing the ball at Parker’s head
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon because he know my music type