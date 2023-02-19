Name: Ryan Rifer
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Staci and Willie Rifer
Position: Wing/Forward
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When I was in junior high and my team played Cash and Coy Wickersham, that was my first year switching to Summerland
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon Petite because I know he know what songs to play