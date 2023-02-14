Name: Robert Dewey
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 9:38 pm
Name: Robert Dewey
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Laura Dewey and her Village
Position (if applicable): Big
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Going to games and listening to music
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Cameron he has good music.