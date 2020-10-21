Get to know Warrior junior Riley Martensen in her player profile.
Name: Riley Martensen
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Staci and Jeremy Martensen
Position: Setter/Opposite
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Fallon Stutheit, she plays for UNK, she’s my cousin and an amazing hitter
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would want to be able to fly so I could travel and see more of the world
What inspires you to play and do your best? I want to be able to look back and know I always gave 100 percent effort