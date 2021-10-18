Name: Riley Martensen
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jeremy and Staci Martensen
Position: Setter
What are your personal goals for the season? To make this a season to remember.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? When Coach Eymann almost passed out because of someone’s injury.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Haley Kerkman because she was always willing to help me improve during my freshman and sophomore years.
What is your favorite song for warmups? High Hopes