Get to know Falcon junior Reed Bennett in his player profile.

Name: Reed Bennett

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Lucas and Meredith Bennett

Position: RB, LB

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Braedyn Ollendick, because of his beard

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Quiet time in the locker room

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, so I can get to folk fast

What inspires you to play and do your best? Everyone pushing me

