Get to know Falcon junior Reed Bennett in his player profile.
Name: Reed Bennett
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Lucas and Meredith Bennett
Position: RB, LB
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Braedyn Ollendick, because of his beard
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Quiet time in the locker room
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, so I can get to folk fast
What inspires you to play and do your best? Everyone pushing me