Get to know Warrior freshman Raina Le in her player profile.
Name: Raina Le
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Tommy Le and Lacey Le
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Griffin, he is good and tries his best and hardest
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? The thought of getting placed
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, to run faster
What inspires you to play and do your best? Inspirational speech before we start