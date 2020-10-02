Raina Le

Get to know Warrior freshman Raina Le in her player profile.

Name: Raina Le

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Tommy Le and Lacey Le

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Griffin, he is good and tries his best and hardest

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? The thought of getting placed

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, to run faster

What inspires you to play and do your best? Inspirational speech before we start

 

