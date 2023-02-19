Name: Preston Hoke
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Aaron and Candice Hoke
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Kelton hitting Parker in the head with a ball
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon because he knows my music and his great taste