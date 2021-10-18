Name: Preslie Robertson
School: Summerland
Grade: 10th
Parents: Ramsy & Angie Robertson
Position: Rightside
What are your personal goals for the season? To start varsity and become a great teammate.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I’ve ran into one of the poles and fallen down.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My cousin Bailee Sterling because she plays for the UNK Lopers and is all around amazing.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Party in the USA - Miley Circus